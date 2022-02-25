Bengaluru: A social activist has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court against alleged negative and hateful reporting on the hijab controversy and demanded a ban on reporting till a decision is reached. He demanded action against the media outlets which were reporting negatively.

The activist named Syed Mansoor has filed public interest litigation in the Karnataka High Court seeking action against the media outlets for spreading negative and hateful news on the hijab controversy. He demanded the High Court to ban reporting from educational institutions till a final decision is taken on the issue of hijab.

"The manner in which the hijab girls were harassed and the tactics used to defame them through reporting on the hijab controversy is reprehensible," he said.

He accused the media of harassing female students wearing hijabs on the premises of schools and colleges in various districts of the state and said that media should be banned especially in educational institutions. He further alleged that such an action has affected the academic activities of the students adding that they are suffering from mental stress, so reporting should be banned until a decision is reached on the hijab controversy.

Syed Mansoor in his petition urged the High Court to take stern action against such media houses and urged the media not to cover the issue of hijab till a final decision is taken by the High Court. It is to be noted that the decision to complete the hearing on the hijab issue has been reserved by the Karnataka High Court today.

