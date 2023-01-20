Joshimath: As mercury plummeted, subsidence-hit Joshimath received snowfall and rain and Mussoorie witnessed the first snowfall of this season. The dip in temperature added to the woes of people evacuated from their affected and sheltered in temporary relief camps here.

The snowfall in Mussoorie has litup the faces of traders as they hope for an increase inflow of tourists to witness snowfall. The first snowfall, though little, was seen as more to come by those depending upon the tourism economy. Locals said tourists have already started arriving in the hill station while most of them who were not involved in the frontline work from the town did not venture out.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the possibility of snowfall and rain in the high-altitude areas in the next two days is high. In view of the IMD's forecast, the district administration is on high alert to tackle any eventualities.

Rains lashed Joshimath overnight and were followed by a spell of snowfall on Friday morning, officials said. Apart from Joshimath located at around 6,000 feet, many famous locations in the higher altitudes of Chamoli district, including Badrinath, Hemkund Sahib, Nanda Devi National Park and the Valley of Flowers, also received snowfall, ANI reported quoting officials.

The snowfall was continuing when last reports came in. As many as 849 houses in Joshimath have developed cracks following land subsidence there and 258 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres, officials said. The dismantling of unsafe hotels and private houses continues amid bad weather, they said.

Rudraprayag district also received snowfall with the famed Kedarnath temple covered with snow. As a result of snowfall in the mountains, icy winds swept across the plains of Uttarakhand. Dehradun also woke to an early morning drizzle.