Srinagar (J&K): Kashmir on Tuesday received year's first snowfall, leading to the closure of roads in far-flung areas besides cancellation of several flights operating from the Srinagar airport.

Valley these days is living through 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest 40-day period of winters that starts on December 21.

Srinagar-Jammu highway was open despite continuous snowfall though several flights to and fro Srinagar airport have been cancelled, officials said.

"Srinagar had recorded rain and snowfall of 7.1mm since overnight till Tuesday morning. Srinagar recorded a low of 0.6°C against the previous night’s 3.0°C. It was 2.7°C above normal for this time of the year," an official of Srinagar MeT department said.

Gulmarg, he said, had recorded had 8.4 inches (21cm) of fresh snowfall during the time and the mercury settled at minus 5.0°C against minus 5.8°C on the previous night at the world famous ski-resort.

Qazigund, meanwhile, had 4.0mm of rain and snow during the time. It recorded a low of 0.6°C against 1.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Similarly, Pahalgam recorded 13.5 cms of snowfall and recorded a low of minus 1.2°C against minus 3.0°C on previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir, had 5 cms of snowfall and recorded a minimum of 0.2°C against 2.0°C on the previous night, he added.

Jammu recorded a low of 11.8°C, up by 4.5°C from the precious night and normal of 7.3°C for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 7.2°C against last night’s minus 9.1°C while Kargil recorded a minimum of minus 9.0°C and Drass recorded a low of 7.5°C, the official added.

Meanwhile, the weatherman has issued an 'orange alert' as the present system of snowfall is expected to “intensify”.

“As expected, weather is overcast in Kashmir with widespread light rain, snow and moderate snow over higher reaches,” an official of the MeT office said.

The official added, "Present weather is likely to intensify as the day progresses. Expect moderate snow, rain in plains and heavy snowfall over higher reaches with main activity later tonight and tomorrow in both Jammu and Kashmir."

The weather office has urged people not to venture out in avalanche and landslide prone areas, unless extremely necessary.

“Keep power, light backup (in case of power failure),” the MeT office said, adding, “Drive very slowly and in low gear while driving on snow-bound area”.

Two successive western disturbances are affecting Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and adjoining areas till January 9 (forenoon).

Under the influence of these weather systems, the weatherman said that widespread moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions.

“Light rain/snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from January 3 evening and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution,” reads the advisory.

The advisory added, “Main activity of this system will be an occurrence of moderate to heavy rain, snow, most likely during January 5 to 8 and gradual decrease thereafter.”

The system is likely to cause heavy rain and snow mainly in Pirpanjal Range of Jammu division (from Bhaderwah to Banihal), upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla and Kupwara , and Drass subdivisionn in Ladakh.

Regarding probable impacts, the weather advisory says that there may be disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu-Srinagar highway, Srinagar-Leh highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali, Mughal Road, and Sadhna pass.

“There are chances of snow avalanches and landslides in vulnerable areas besides disruption of power supply in hilly areas,” it said.

“People in snow-bound areas are advised to avoid venturing into sloppy areas during heavy snow,” the advisory reads, adding, “People are also advised to maintain proper ventilation.”