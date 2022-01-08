Srinagar (J&K): Kashmir is draped in white by a fresh snowfall that began on Friday and continues even now even as the local meteorological department (MeT) has issued a 'red alert' till today (8 January) evening.

Both air and road services in the valley have been affected because of the intense weather expected to improve by tomorrow morning.

The weatherman here had already predicted heavy-to-very-heavy snowfall and rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two successive western disturbances affected J&K from the evening of 3 January.

Snowfall in Kashmir: Highway closed, air-traffic affected

Kashmir parts including ski-resort, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, and the summer capital Srinagar received fresh snowfall on Friday bringing the temperature further down.

The MeT in the advisory said surface and air traffic may get affected due to the prevalent weather conditions, adding that the landslides and avalanches may occur at vulnerable spots as well.

It appealed to people not to venture into avalanche-prone areas and follow the traffic advisory.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only road connecting the Valley with the rest of the country, remained closed for vehicular movement as a precautionary measure in wake of the weather advisory.

Flights operating from Srinagar Airport were also delayed due to low visibility triggered by rain and snowfall.

"The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at our airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed. Kindly bear with us," the Srinagar airport tweeted.

Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed by the authorities till further orders while Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road was also closed for vehicular movement.

Mughal road, which connects Shopian with Poonch-Rajouri districts, continues to remain closed for traffic.

Meanwhile, authorities at Kashmir University have postponed all exams scheduled today.

“It is notified for the information of all the concerned that due to inclement weather conditions, all UG/PG/Professional exams of Kashmir University scheduled on 8-01-2022 stand postponed,” a statement said.

