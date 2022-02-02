Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Suresh Sehgal of Nadbai town in Bharatpur district catches snakes and leaves them in a safe place. He is fond of catching snakes since childhood and is thus famously known as the 'Snake Man of Bharatpur'. He had caught 6000 snakes so far.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said: "If you spot a snake somewhere keep calm and do not disturb it as your calm attitude can save you from snakebite". He mentions that there are 36 species of snakes found in Rajasthan and says that out of these only 4 are poisonous. Even during the Corona period, he continued to catch snakes.

"My only motive is to gather complete information of snakes, study them, reducing the fear of snakes in people and creating a sense of love and providing them protection," he said.

