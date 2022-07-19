Samastipur (Bihar): Every year Bihar's Samastipur witnesses a traditional, unique but definitely scary snake fair on the auspicious occasion of Nagpanchami. The fair dates back 300 years. During the fair, bhagats (snake charmers) take a dip in the river and come out with snakes in their hands. To witness the event, people from near and far-off places and even states gather at the site on the banks of Gandak river.

The ‘bhagats’ come out with a myriad variety of snakes with each dip and they come out holding them by their mouth or their tail which amazes the crowd. At the start of the fair, the ‘bhagats’ offer prayers at the Maa Bhagawati temple located in Singhia bazaar and then a procession is taken out to the Gandak river. After conducting some rituals, they take a dip in the river and then begin the main attraction, which includes them coming out of the river with snakes caught in their hands.