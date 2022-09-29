Roorkee (Uttarakhand): Amid the counting of votes in the three-tier Haridwar panchayat election in Roorkee, an uninvited guest made an entry to the venue. A five feet snake was found slithering to the venue. People began fleeing from the spot. Policemen used lathis to scare away the slithering creature.

Seeing the snake, a large number of supporters who have gathered at the spot to know the outcome of the election results, began fleeing from the venue. The counting of votes which began on Wednesday at DAV Degree College venue continued till midnight.

The pace of counting was slow so the outcome of the result is expected to be on Thursday morning. Besides, as precautionary steps policeman on megaphone announced that people should remain vigilant against reptiles.

District Magistrate Vinay Shankar inspected a counting center at Lashkar and took stock of the situation from officials manning the center. The DM said the results will be out on Thursday morning.