Sitamarhi: Nepal has been facing an economic slump and the country's forex reserve has gone down alarmingly. Citing the economic crisis, the Nepal government has banned food items and cosmetic goods from India. But, Bihar, which has a long and porous border with the Himalayan country where smugglers from Bihar have a field day transporting Indian goods packed in sacks to Nepal through the Sitmarhi border route right under the nose of Customs and SSB soldiers.

Despite the ban on importing Indian goods such as cosmetics, snacks and other items to Nepal, people from the Himalayan country go to the other side of the border that is Indian side to purchase such items. People from Nepal throng the Sitamarhi market in Bihar to purchase such items. Petty smugglers from Bihar carry such banned goods stuffed in a bag for sale in Nepal.

The Nepal government on Wednesday banned the import of 10 types of goods, potato chips and other packaged food, ready-to-use items, and toys, for the next two months. The Nepal Cabinet took this decision in the wake of a huge shortage of foreign exchange the country has been facing. The restrictions put up by the Nepalese government have created a problem for people living in the Terai region belt of Nepal who are heavily dependent on Indian goods.

Petty smugglers from Bihar cross the border check posts to enter Nepal. They carry food and cosmetic items on their heads. The SSB personnel, Indian Customs, and Nepalese guards deputed on borders, have failed to stop such illegal trade. ETV Bharat correspondent tried to contact Customs Superintendent posted at the Bairgania border in Bihar regarding illegal trade, but he didn't pick up the phone.