Barmer (Rajasthan): Heroin smugglers have once again become active on the Indo-Pak border. A large consignment of heroin reached India twice at different times from across the border and further supplies were made. In this case, now the police have succeeded in arresting the international smuggler in Barmer, who took delivery of two consignments of heroin from Pakistan across the border as well as recovered Rs 5 lakh from his possession.

Police received the information from the Border Security Force deployed on the Indo-Pak International Border stating that Swaroop Singh, a resident of Bijawal, was indulging in heroin smuggling. Based on it, the Gadra Road police arrested Swaroop Singh. In the joint interrogation of police and security agencies, it came to light that a consignment of heroin had come to India twice from Pakistan across the border. Smuggler Swaroop Singh, who received the heroin, handed it over to the smugglers of Delhi and Punjab. Police started the investigation by registering a case against the accused smuggler under NDPS Act.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava said that on the information received from security agencies, the police arrested the suspect in the border area. In the joint interrogation of the police and BSF, the smuggler Swaroop Singh admitted that a consignment of five packets of heroin had come to India from across the border from Pakistan on May 5 and on 27, 10 packets of heroin, which the accused himself supplied to the smugglers.

Police arrested accused smuggler Swaroop Singh and recovered Rs 5 lakh from his possession and produced him in the court on Saturday and took three days police remand. The police are now trying to find out who else was involved in the smuggling. It is learnt old smugglers living in the border area are becoming active once again. The accused international smuggler Swaroop Singh has been involved in gold smuggling also across the border. It is learnt that one of his accomplices of Swaroop Singh was involved in the smuggling of heroin, but he gave the slip to the police.