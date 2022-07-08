New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday took charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, a day after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned from the Cabinet. "Under the direction of PM @narendramodi ji, took additional charge of Ministry of Minority Affairs today," Irani said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also thanked Naqvi for his presence during her taking charge and for his cooperation. Naqvi, who held the portfolio of Minority Affairs, extended his wishes to Irani on taking the additional charge of the ministry.

Also read: Jyotiraditya Scindia assumes additional charge of Steel Ministry

"Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to 'Development with Dignity' of all sections," Naqvi said in a tweet and posted pictures with Irani taking charge at the ministry.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Naqvi, whose Rajya Sabha term ended on Thursday. Irani was assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio of Women and Child Development.

She thanked Modi and said that she will fulfil the given responsibility with full devotion and will continue with her resolve to serve the country through the welfare of minorities. (PTI)