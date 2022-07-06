New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, is set to be the new Cabinet Minister for Minority Affairs while holding on to her existing portfolio.

Alongside Irani, Jyotiraditya Scindia was also given the additional charge of Ministry of Steel, news agency ANI reported. The two getting new portfolios happened on the day Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh resigned from the Council of Ministers since their term in parliament is about to end on Thursday.

Also read: Congress to meet before July 10 to decide candidate for Vice-Presidential elections