Kolkata: Strongly countering Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s longstanding allegation that centre is providing enough funds to the state, Union Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Smriti Irani said that there has been an increase of funds nearly three times compared to the allocation done by the centre in the year 2014. The union minister also alleged that the state has been unsuccessful in utilising the funds not provided by the centre.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Irani said, “West Bengal has been allotted more money by the Modi-government than the previous government. Between 2009 and 2014 when the UPA government was in power, the state was allotted Rs 4300 crores whereas in the last eight years the allocation has increased to 11900 crores, which is almost 3 times more than the previous allocation”. “In politics, one can allege anything but one cannot ignore the data,” the minister said.

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress government, the Union minister said the Mamata Banerjee government has failed to utilise the funds provided by the centre. “The West Bengal government has failed to utilise 260 crore provided by the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare. This money was provided for the ICDS (Integrated Child Development Scheme) project but the state has failed to use the money,” the minister said.

“The money given by the central government on several central projects are recorded and everything is on the paper. So the Trinamool Congress leaders should go through the papers before raising any slogan against the central government,” Irani said. “It is the Mamata Banerjee government that has failed to use the money. They should not blame on non-allocation,” she added.

The Union minister also came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress for changing the names of the central projects and claiming it to be their own. “The name of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) was changed and implemented in West Bengal under the name of Bengal Matru Yojana. When the Centre objected the state said it would not do so,” the minister said. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is a Maternity Benefit Programme that is implemented in all the districts of the country in accordance with the provision of the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Referring to MNREGA and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), she said complaints are coming from every district of the state. The central teams are visiting various districts of Bengal to inspect the mid-day meal scheme and PMAY.

This apart, Irani said that PM Narendra Modi is progressing towards building a New India which has got reflected in the Union Budget's 'Saptarishi" that includes inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector.

"PM's resolution of building a New India is being reflected in 'Saptarishi' of the Union Budget. There is a resolution of inclusive growth, enhanced infrastructure spending with the central government re-establishing social investment as investment in the future of the nation," Irani said.