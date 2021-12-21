New Delhi: Amid Opposition uproar Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani introduced The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the Bill, the minimum age of marriage of women will be increased from 18 years to 21 years.

The Bill has been sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Earlier the Opposition is demanding that the Bill be sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for further consideratioṇ.