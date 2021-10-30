New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday flagged in the National Security Gaurd's (NSG) all-India car rally 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' after it reached Delhi having completed its 29-day long journey covering 7,500 km.

The rally, which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Red Fort on October 2, passed through various historical places associated with the freedom movement and freedom fighters on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being organised across India to mark the 75th year of Independence.

NSG's car rally passed through 18 cities in 12 states and visited historic places like Kakori Memorial (Lucknow), Bharat Mata Mandir (Varanasi), Netaji Bhawan Barrackpore (Kolkata), Swaraj Ashram (Bhubaneswar), Tilak Ghat (Chennai), Freedom Park (Bengaluru), Mani Bhawan and August Kranti Maidan (Mumbai) and Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad). A total of 12 NSG officers and 35 commandos participated in the car rally.

ANI