Jabalpur bound Spicejet plane makes emergency landing in Delhi, smoke reported
Published on: 56 minutes ago |
Updated on: 51 minutes ago
Updated on: 51 minutes ago
Jabalpur bound Spicejet plane makes emergency landing in Delhi, smoke reported
Published on: 56 minutes ago |
Updated on: 51 minutes ago
Updated on: 51 minutes ago
New Delhi: A Jabalpur-bound SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing at Delhi airport Saturday morning after the crew noticed smoke in the cabin. The aircraft had already travelled 5000 feet. All passengers have been safely disembarked, the SpiceJet spokesperson said.
Loading...