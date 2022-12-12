New Delhi: Even as the Central government has extended the period of implementation of Smart City Mission (SCM) up to June 2023, as many as 2752 projects in 100 smart cities across India at a cost of Rs 88,673 crore are currently going on, the Government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"The period of implementation of SCM has been extended up to June 2023 and all smart cities, are expected to complete their projects within the stipulated time," said Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Kaushal Kishore in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He said that work order has been issued in 7,738 projects worth around Rs 1,81,112 crore, of which 4,987 projects worth Rs 92,439 crore have been completed.

The central government launched smart city mission on June 25, 2015 with 100 smart cities selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018.

As per the SCM guidelines, the Central government will provide financial support to the extent of Rs 48,000 crore over five years to the 100 smart cities on an average Rs 100 crore per city per year.

"An equal amount on a matching basis will be contributed by the State government and Urban Local Bodies (ULB). As on December 2, 2022 central government has released Rs 34,399 crore for 100 smart cities out of which Rs 30,400 crore (88 percent) has been utilised," the minister said.

Tamil Nadu has been released with maximum amount of Rs 4,937 crore under the smart city mission, of which Rs 4,589 crore has been utilised by the smart cities. The State has 11 smart cities.

According to the government statistics, as many as 78 projects worth Rs 10,910 crore in Maharashtra, 223 projects worth Rs 10,037 crore in Madhya Pradesh, 255 projects worth Rs 2,931 crore in Chhattisgarh, 102 projects worth Rs 5,437 crore in Andhra Pradesh are presently ongoing.