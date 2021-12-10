New Delhi: Many would be wondering what flying ace and Shaurya Chakra winner for gallantry Group Captain Varun Singh was doing in the ill-fated Mi 17-V5 chopper. After all, the medium lift chopper was piloted by Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan and Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh.

On Wednesday, the chopper with tail number ZP 5164 was to ferry India’s first-ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his entourage from Sulur IAF base to Wellington but which crashed near Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor in the Nilgiris district on a foggy noon.

Posted as a liaison officer at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College where Gp Cap Singh was mandated, among other duties, with the reception and overseeing the visit of VIPs. It was for this purpose that he boarded the helicopter with Gen Rawat at Sulur where the CDS had arrived after flying in from Delhi. But fate had other things in store.

A test pilot—only the best in the IAF get to be one—who flew flying machines from Jaguars to Tejas fighters, Gp Cap Singh is no stranger to emergency and crunch situations where split decisions are to be taken.

On October 12, 2020, Gp Cap Singh—then a wing commander—was flying a system check sortie in a Tejas LCA when suddenly the cockpit pressurisation failed at high altitude.

After identifying the problem, he began to descend to a lower altitude to initiate landing and that was when the Flight Control System (FCS) failed which led to total loss of control of the aircraft.

It was an unprecedented situation as the aircraft lost altitude fast even as it pitched up and down viciously going to the extremities of G limits.

But Wing Commander Singh was not to be daunted. Maintaining exemplary composure, he regained control of the aircraft, thereby exhibiting exceptional flying skill.

While he was at liberty to abandon the wildly swaying aircraft and eject, he displayed extraordinary courage and skill to safely land the fighter aircraft.

For this act of exceptional gallantry, Wg Cdr Varun Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra and promoted to Group Captain.

His citation reads: “The pilot went beyond the call of duty and landed the aircraft taking calculated risks. This allowed an accurate analysis of the fault on the indigenously designed fighter and further institution of preventive measures against recurrence. Due to his high order of professionalism, composure and quick decision making, even at the peril to his life, he not only averted the loss of an LCA, but also safeguarded civilian property and population on ground.”

Even as the Nation paid homage and bid a sorrowful adieu to Gen Rawat and his men, it would also be praying for the recovery of Gp Cap Singh whose condition was stated to be still critical but stable when reports last came in. The country would do better with more of his ilk.

