Ranchi: Owing to the poor response in the state, nine and a half lakh booster doses of Covid -19 vaccines are being shifted to Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Government of India has issued separate letters instructing the Health Department of Jharkhand to send about nine and a half lakh remaining booster doses of vaccine to Uttar Pradesh(7.5 lakh to Varanasi and 2 lakh to Lucknow), after which the health department dispatched the vaccines in a special van.

As per the reports, 51,76,534 people under the age group of 18+ have not taken the second dose of the vaccine in the state

According to State Immunization Officer Dr. Rakesh Dayal, despite the state receiving stock of 25 lakh vaccines from the Centre, seriousness is not being seen among the people regarding vaccination, while the state authorities also failed to raise awareness among people for vaccination, he added.