Dhanbad: The illegal mining in ​​the Baghmara area of the district of Dhanbad led to the death of two people while three others suffered injuries in the Barora police station area. The police have not officially confirmed the incident but broken slippers, bloodstains, fallen debris were found at the spot.

The deceased include a woman and a girl child. According to the information, the incident happened in the closed mine of Muraidah 4A perch near Chitahi village of Baghmara. People illegally mining, when there was a side fall and people got buried under the rubble. They were quickly pulled out by removing the debris. The sources added that after the death of the woman and the girl child, their relatives secretly took both the bodies with them for the last rites.

