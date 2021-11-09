Kolkata: The sleuths of Kolkata Police, on early Tuesday morning, arrested three persons in connection with the death threat letter to former West Bengal chief secretary, Alapan Bandopadhyay.

Sonali Chakrabarty Bandopadhyay, wife of Bandopadhyay, currently the chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, received the threat letter last month, where someone threatened to assassinate her husband. Sonali Chakrabarty Bandopadhyay is the vice-chancellor of Calcutta University. “Madam, your husband will be killed. Nobody can save the life of your husband,” the threat letter has read.

The three arrested include a mentally unstable physician, Dr Arindam Sen, his driver, Ramesh Shaw and Bijoy Kumar Kayal. City police sources said that Kayal typed the threat letter following the advice of Dr Sen, who is associated with KPC Medical College and Hospital. Later Shaw personally went to Sarat Bose Road post office in South Kolkata and posted the threat letter through a speed post.

Sources said that Dr Sen is undergoing treatment because of mental instability. After receiving the threat letter Bandopadhyay contacted the police and a case was filed against an unknown person at Hare Street Police station.