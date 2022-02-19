Guntur (Andhra Pradesh): A young girl with sheer determination has won a contest and bagged a lucrative job. She proved that financial constraints and health issues did not deter her in achieving her goals. When peers of her ilk are enjoying their life while some others complain lack of opportunities, she proved her mettle and achieved a rare feat.

Karri Danisha from Guntur is the girl of the moment as she won #SheCodes. A total of 4,500 students from IITs, NITs and other universities from across the country participated in the prestigious coding challenge conducted by the US-based company ServiceNow.

The contest’s winner Danisha hails from Mollagunta in Guntur district. She is studying B Tech at KL University. Danisha’s father runs a marriage bureau while her mother is a mid-day meal worker. The family relocated to Hyderabad years ago for Danisha’s education. Even as she suffered with thyroid and asthma throughout her childhood, Danisha excelled at studies.

“Our native place is Mollagunta, a small village near Repalle. Dad used to sell fish. He is presently running a marriage bureau. Mom works in mid-day meal scheme. They got me educated with their hard earned money. I have an elder brother. My uncles are employed as software engineers in Hyderabad. It was them, who suggested mom and dad to shift to the city for our education," she recalled.

"So, we moved to Hyderabad. Mom used to cook meals for children at school and spend her salary for our education. My thyroid problem started when I was 5, followed by asthma. We could not afford treatment at that time. My health issues turned worse. I became obese and weighed 105 kg. I would feel embarrassed to go to college. Dad borrowed lakhs of rupees for my education and treatment. There was no way we could repay. Amid so many difficulties, I persevered and continued my studies”, said Danisha.

“I attempted JEE Mains, and got a free seat in Delhi. But with health issues, staying all alone in a place far away from home seemed scary. So, I took a bank loan of Rs 7 lakh, and got enrolled in KL University in Vijayawada. Since I joined late, I lost the chance of getting a scholarship. I firmly decided that I should get a good job and clear the debts," she reminisced.

"Probably my determination made me win #SheCodes. My competitors were students from IITs and NITs. The US based company ServiceNow has conducted this contest. I am elated to have won from among 4,500 B Tech students, who appeared for the online exam. In fact, the top-eight winners apart from me were students of IITs and NITs. I managed to finish the 1.5-hour test in 30 to 40 minutes. I am a third year CS student. Amazon and Adobe have offered me a two-month internship with a stipend of Rs 1 lakh. Post the internship, I would be joining as full-time employee with Rs 44 LPA salary. I am yet to choose between the two companies. As of now, I want to give rest to my parents. They have worked so hard all these years”, Danisha added.

“I practice coding as much as I can. My parents and family have supported me in everything. Since my brother is also a CS graduate, we both could set up a software company in the future”, shared Danisha.

“My sister liked to code from the go. She confidently took part in the competition, and came first. I wish her many more successes in life”, said Danisha’s brother Srinivasa Rao.