New Delhi: The farmers' organisation Samyukt Kisan Morcha has postponed the tractor rally which was planned on 29 November. However, the morcha added that they will not wait for the Central Government's reaction on the demands of the farmers and organize a second meeting on 4th December, which will decide the future of this movement.

“Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the tractor rally to parliament on November 29.” said Dr Drashan Pal, farmer’s leader. The tractor march was planned by the another farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. Dr. Darshan Pal reiterated that though the SKM and the protesting farmer’s welcome PM Modi’s unilateral decision to repeal the three controversial laws, but they will go back only when their all demands will be met. The demands include roll back of legal actions on 4000 farmers who are on the streets.

Farmer leaders said their movement will not stop until the Modi government provides a legal guarantee of MSP. When asked about the recent Electricity Amendment Bill and the Stubble Burning Bill, the SKM leadership said that the Central government should take these laws back as they're anti-farmers.

The cabinet has already passed a bill to repeal the farm laws. Earlier this morning, the Agriculture Minister had told the media that the government has accepted one of the demands of the farmers to decriminalise the stubble burning and now that the government has repealed all three bills, the farmers should go back home.