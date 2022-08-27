Prayagraj: The skeletal remains of a woman were recovered by police 43 days after she was murdered by her husband, who has also been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Praaygraj, police said. The accused has been identified as Salman from the Dhumanganj police station area of ​​Sangam Nagari. The deceased Rabia married Salman for the second time on January 7 this year after getting divorced from her first husband.

In July, Rabia went missing after which her parents lodged a police complaint alleging foul play by her in-laws. After registering a case at Dhumanganj police station on August 23, police took Rabia's husband Salman into custody and interrogated him. According to police, Salman told the police during interrogation that he had strangulated his wife to death on July 13 as he suspected her fidelity. Later, he cut the body into pieces before burying them in the ground at a deserted place in Bamrauli. Police exhumed the skeletal remains of the woman's body and sent them for autopsy. The accused has been arrested by the police.