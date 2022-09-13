Visakhapatnam: The sixth edition of Japan-India Maritime Exercise 2022 (JIMEX 22) hosted by Indian Navy started in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday. While the Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ships are being led by R Adm Hirata Toshiyuki, Commander Escort Flotilla Four, the Indian Navy ships are led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

The JMSDF contingent, welcomed by the Indian Navy ships upon their arrival in the Bay of Bengal , comprise of Izumo, a Helicopter Carrier, and Takanami, a Guided Missile Destroyer. As for the Indian Navy, it is being represented by three indigenously designed and built warships; Sahyadri, a multi-purpose stealth frigate and Anti Submarine Warfare Corvettes Kadmatt and Kavaratti.

Additionally, Guided Missile Destroyer Ranvijay, Fleet Tanker Jyoti, Offshore Patrol Vessel Sukanya, submarines, MIG 29K fighter aircraft, Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft and a number of ship-borne helicopters are also participating in the exercise.

The joint maritime exercise will be held in two phases. First one will take place at the sea and then the harbour phase will take place in Visakhapatnam. The latest edition marks the 10th anniversary of JIMEX, which began in Japan in 2012. It also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

JIMEX 22 seeks to consolidate the high degree of interoperability that exists between maritime forces of the two countries, through complex exercises in the surface, sub-surface, and air domains.