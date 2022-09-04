New Delhi: The sixth case of monkeypox has been detected in Delhi. The patient, a 22-year-old girl of African origin, was admitted to the Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Friday.

Also read: Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

Confirming that the girl has tested positive for monkeypox, the Medical Director of the hospital Dr. Suresh Kumar said that she is being monitored by a team of doctors at the hospital. Hospital sources said that the girl is currently kept in an isolation ward adding that she recently travelled from abroad and was living in Dwarka.

Earlier a 35-year-old man of Nigerian origin was found to be infected with monkeypox. The first case of monkeypox was reported in Delhi on July 24. Monkeypox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.