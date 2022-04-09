Amritsar: The local police here arrested around 16 gangsters along with confiscation of three cars and heavy ammunition from most of them. As informed by the Amritsar Police in a press conference, the accused were arrested from Kalanaur, while the large quantities of weapons recovered were indicative of some dangerous plans in the making. Four of the arrested are notorious gangsters in the area and had been on a run for a long time.

The police confiscated a 12 bore pump action rifle, 32 bore pistol and three magazines from gangster Balwinder Singh, another 32 bore pistol, a magazine, 315 bore rifle, and 15 rounds from another gangster Prabhjit Singh, one more 32 bore pistol, along with 5 live rounds from gangster Germanjit Singh, and another 32 bore pistol and 315 bore rifle from Gurdeep Singh.

The Beas rural police station in the area has registered a case in the matter, informed SP Manoj Kumar who is leading the investigation. Disclosing more details on the matter, he said that the gangsters were arrested from a Dhaba after they received a tip-off about their whereabouts. Apart from the ammunition, more than a hundred live traps were also recovered from the arrested, he said.

During the press conference, the SP also highlighted that it is an appreciable feat for the Beas rural police station and that the police have foiled a potentially dangerous plan from being executed. The arrested will soon be presented in the court as the probe into the matter continues.

The arrests came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had directed the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to completely wipe out the gangsters, and also announced the formation of AGTF four days ago with a view to reining the gangsters. Punjab Police's ADGP Pramod Ban has been appointed as the head of the AGTF.

Also read: After FIR in Punjab, Delhi BJP media head Naveen Jindal says not afraid