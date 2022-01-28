Indore: Indore District Court has awarded six years jail terms to three accused in the high-profile Bhayyuji Maharaj suicide case. The court found convicts-Sharad, Vinayak, and caretaker Palak- guilty and sentenced six years of imprisonment to each of them. Besides, the court also slapped a fine of Rs 500 on each of the convicts in the case.

The trial in the case went on for three years and at least 42 witnesses turned up before the court for providing evidence in the case. Defense counsel in the case said, "We will move the High Court against the judgment."

During the trial of the case, it came to light that the accused were putting pressure and also subjected Bhayyuji Maharaj to different kinds of 'torture'.