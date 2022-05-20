Uttarkashi: A woman(Safi Jalil) along with her family from war-torn Ukraine living as a refugee in Uttrakhand's Uttarkashi was offered medical help by the members of the Red Cross Society and the Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital. On Thursday night, the six-year-old daughter of Safi Jalil underwent a successful appendix surgery free of cost after the girl complained of pain in her stomach.

In the midst of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, a Ukrainian family reached Uttarkashi with their four children last month and since then the family has taken shelter in the ashram of Pilot Baba located in Sainj Kumalalti. On Tuesday night, the youngest daughter of a Ukrainian woman, Abhaya, suddenly complained of severe pain in her abdomen.

As most of the family members in Safi's family are doctors, so first she contacted them, who suspected an appendix inflammation and asked her to visit a hospital immediately, As Safi is undergoing a financial crisis and did not even have money for an ultrasound and medicines, she reached the Red Cross office when she met Madhav Prasad Joshi, Chairman of Red Cross Society, Uttarkashi.

Understanding the woman's plight, he immediately took the woman to Chief Medical Officer Dr KS Chauhan. Later, Red Cross member Santosh Saklani filled the legal formalities and made the registration of Safi's daughter, and deposited the fees for an ultrasound.

As the child had to undergo surgery, Madhav Joshi and Akash Bhatt reached CMS Dr SD Saklani and sought his help, over which CMS gave full cooperation and offered free operation. After which around 8 pm, the girl underwent successful surgery.

Safi thanked everyone for saving the life of her daughter "I would like to thank the Red Cross for helping my daughter and I hope that you will continue your work and keep helping people coming to India from all across the world."