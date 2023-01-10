Hapur: The rescue operation began in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Tuesday after a six-year-old boy fell into a 40-feet deep open borewell in the Phool Garhi area of the district. The incident took place when the child accidentally fell into the open borewell while he was playing near the borewell, said district officials. On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot.

Apart from local police personnel, NDRF teams have been summoned from Ghaziabad to rescue the boy, identified as Mau, son of Mohsin. The borewell was dug by the municipality 35 years ago and has remained unused for the last 10 years, officials said. Personnel from fire and health departments, as well as the Additional District Magistrate, reached the spot. The child, who is hearing-impaired, is being provided with oxygen.