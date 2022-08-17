Ludhiana: A six-year-old boy identified as Daksh Giri died when a Chinese manjha slit his throat near Ludhiana Gill bridge. At the time of the incident, he was sitting in front of the scooter, and his mother and younger brother were seated behind him. Accompanied by his family, Daksh was going to Duggari. On the complaint of the family members, a case was registered against unidentified men by the Sadar police. More information is awaited on the matter.