Raipur: Six women died, while five others were injured after their SUV rammed into a divider near Kendri village in the Abhanpur area of state capital Raipur on Wednesday morning. The deceased as well as the injured were residents of Subhasnagar in Bhilai. The group of 11 was heading to the Rajim Punni Mela on the occasion of Magh Purnima, when the speeding vehicle crashed into the divider, resulting in the death of four women on the spot.

Police reached the spot and recovered both the dead and the injured stuck underneath the car wreckage. Seven injured women and the driver were sent to the district hospital in Mekahara. On their way to the hospital, one more person passed away, while the sixth died at the hospital. The accident occurred between 4 am and 5 am in the morning.

The deceased have been identified as Suchitra Shaha, Kajal Karmakar, Savita Das, Reena Das, Reena Chaudhary and Archana Moula. Top officials, including Traffic DSP Satish Thakur and Rural Additional SP Kirtan Rathore, later reached the spot. They also instructed the betterment of the traffic system on Abhanpur Road, keeping in mind the crowd of fair-goers during Magh Purnima.

"Expressing deep grief over the death of 5 women going from Bhilai to attend the Rajim Punni fair in a car accident near Abhanpur @bhupeshbaghel, the Chief Minister, expressed grief over the treatment of the injured in the accident and all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.", CMO Chhattisgarh tweeted out regarding the incident.