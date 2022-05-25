Ganjam (Odisha): Around six persons including four women were killed and at least 20 others sustained injuries when a tourist bus met with an accident near Kalinga Ghati on the Ganjam-Kandhamal border late on Tuesday night, police said.

The tourist bus from Daringbadi was on its way to West Bengal when the accident occurred. The accident reportedly happened due to brake failure. After the receipt of information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and initiated the rescue operation, sources said.

Of the twenty injured passengers, some have been admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur, while most of them have been admitted to the Bhanjanagar Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the officials probing the matter informed.

The police officials have taken cognisance of the matter while further investigation is underway.