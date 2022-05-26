Haridwar: A local court in Haridwar of Uttar Pradesh has ordered the eviction of six persons from their parents' houses for allegedly harassing them. The court of SDM Puran Singh Rana directed police to evict the accused within a month's time failing, which a case will be filed against them. The elderly parents living in Jwalapur, Kankhal and Rawali Mehdood filed a plea in the SDM court that their children live with them, but neither serve them nor provide food to them.

On the contrary, they bashed them up and tortured them, the victims said. There was a demand to evict the children from their movable and immovable properties and drive them out of their homes prompting the SDM court to pass the strict orders. Under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, any person can file a suit against his/her children in the SDM Court. Under the Act, children can be evicted from their parents' property.