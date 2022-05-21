Chandigarh: Six Punjabis are in the fray in the Federal and Senate elections in Australia. The six are among the 17 Indian-origin candidates who are contesting the elections in Australia. There are a total of 151 seats in the House.

Among the six Punjabis are Navdeep Singh Sidhu from Queensland contesting on a Green Party ticket, Rajan Vaid from Makin, the leader of the One Nation Party, Jugandeep Singh, a candidate of the Liberal Party from Chiffle, Lovepreet Singh Nanda from Greenway (Azad), Triman Gill (Australian Labor Party) and Harmeet Kaur (Group M).

Voting will conclude on May 21 in Australia. A party has to win at least 76 out of the 151 seats to secure a majority.