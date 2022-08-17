Jammu : Six members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their home here on Wednesday, police said. The dead bodies of two females and four males were recovered from a house in the Sudra locality of Jammu city. The deceased were identified as Sakina Begum, her two daughters Naseema Akhter and Rubina Bano, son Zafar Salim and two relatives Noor Ul Habib and Sajad Ahmad, they said.



The bodies were recovered from the family's house in Sidhra locality. They have been shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital here, the police said.

Police teams have rushed to the locality and further details are awaited, they said. Police sources said that the dead bodies of two females and four males were recovered from a house in the Sidhra locality of Jammu city. Sources said there are no bullet marks on these bodies. The exact cause of death is being ascertained.