Malkapuram(Telangana): Five students and a teacher died after drowning in a pond in Telangana's Malkapuram on Saturday. All the students were identified as students of a Madrasa in Amberpet.

According to sources, five students went swimming in the pond and drowned. While trying to save the students, the teacher drowned as well. All the students were of 12 to 14 years, sources said.

(Further details awaited)