Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of the district government hospital in Ahmednagar on Saturday morning. Preliminary information is that at least 11 of the 17 patients treated in the department have died. The death toll is feared to rise further.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire is said to have started due to a short circuit. The fire was brought under control and the patients admitted here have been shifted elsewhere.

Patients are believed to have died of suffocation due to a large amount of smoke during the fire.