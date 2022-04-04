New Delhi: Six newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs took oath on Monday. Out of the six MPs, two were from the BJP and one each from Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M). The MPs who took oath today were Rwngwra Narzary (UPPL, Assam), Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress, Kerala), Sandosh Kumar (CPI, Kerala), Pabitra Margherita (BJP, Assam), A A Rahim (CPI-M, Kerala), and S Phangnon Konyak (BJP, Nagaland).

BJP MP Konyak is the first woman MP from Nagaland and also the first Rajya MP of the party from the State. She is BJP's Mahila Morcha president in Nagaland. Every Rajya Sabha MP has to take oath before the President or someone appointed by him before taking a seat in the House.