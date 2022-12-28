Pune (Maharashtra): Pune police on Wednesday detained six people for allegedly gangraping a 15-year-old girl at knifepoint repetitively for 6 months. Based on a complaint filed by the victim girl's mother, the Chaturshringi police have registered a case against the accused. The incident took place between July and December 23, 2022, as informed by the probing officials.

According to the police, one of the accused had forced sex with the minor at knifepoint earlier in July, while his accomplices recorded a video of the crime. The video was then used to blackmail her into letting the other men rape her. The accused threatened of making the videos viral on social media if she informed anyone about the incident or resists the assault.

The victim's ordeals went on till December 23 when she finally mustered the courage to inform her family about the abuse. After the family lodged a complaint, the officials at the Chaturshringi police station registered a case against six people and detained them immediately. Investigation into the matter is underway.