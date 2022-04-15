Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The six members of a family were killed and three others injured in a road accident that took place on Jodhpur-Jaipur Highway at around 1 am on Thursday. The injured have been undergoing treatment at Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur. Jodhpur District Collector Himanshu Gupta visited the hospital to enquire about the medical treatment being provided to the injured at the hospital.

According to information received from the police, an SUV (Bolero vehicle) coming from the Jaipur dashed a truck from the behind and went underneath the goods carrier. The accident occurred near Bilara at Julri Phanta in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan. Police rushed to the spot and sent the injured to the hospital whereas those killed in the accident were shifted to the Bilara Mortuary for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, Manju Kanwar, Pravin Singh, Darpan Singh and Madhu Kanwar. Of the six persons killed, three died on the spot and three others died while undergoing treatment at the Bilara Hospital. The injured Sanju Kanwar and Pawan Singh were referred to the Jodhpur hospital where Chain Singh has been undergoing treatment there, said police.