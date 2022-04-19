Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): Six people were killed and several others were injured after a collision between a Bolero and a bus in Deoria late on Monday night. The incident took place near Indupur Kali Mandir turn, Gauri Bazar-Rudrapur road. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Shubham Gupta, Ram Prakash Singh, Vashisht Singh, Jogan Singh, Ankur Pandey, Devdutt Pandey and bus driver Ramanand Maurya.

"At 11.30 pm on Monday, the Bolero with passengers was returning from a Tilak ceremony via Rudrapur road. When it reached the Kali temple, a bus came from the opposite direction and rammed into the vehicle," said Superintendent of Police, Deoria, Shripati Mishra. As soon as the police received the information, they reached the spot and rescued the people. Five people died on the spot, while one died undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The Bolero was smashed and the bus overturned. Among those who died in this accident, five were in Bolero and one person was in the bus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to provide adequate relief to the victims and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Read: 17 killed in road accident in UP's Kanpur