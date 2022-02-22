Six killed, more than 10 injured in Himachal cracker factory blast
Six killed, more than 10 injured in Himachal cracker factory blast
Una (Himachal Pradesh): At least six people died and 10 to 15 others were reported to have sustained severe burn injuries in an explosion that took place in a cracker factory. Rescue operation at the blast site has begun. As per information received so far the explosion occurred in a cracker factory at Tahliwal in the Haroli area of Himachal Pradesh. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Una.
