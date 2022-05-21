Aravali: In a deadly incident, six people were killed in an accident involving three trucks and a car between Kolikhar and Alampur villages of Modasa taluka of Gujarat's Aravali district on Saturday. It said that the accident took place around 9.30 am on Saturday when the three trucks and the car collided in the area. After the collision, one of the trucks caught fire due to the inflammable chemicals laden in it.

At least six people whose identity was not immediately known were killed in the mishap. The spot is about 10 km from Modasa, the headquarters of the Aravalli district. A team of Modasa Fire Brigade and police reached the spot and doused the flames after three hours of effort. The accident also caused a heavy traffic jam in the area.

Also read: 3 charred to death in Gujarat car-truck collision