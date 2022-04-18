Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Six people were killed and four others injured in a accident when the truck and Bolero collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on Sunday late night. Soon after receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem. The injured have been referred from the district hospital to Lucknow. The accident took place near Babuganj Sagra of Gauriganj Kotwali area. Out of the 10 people, who were travelling in the vehicle, five, including a kid, were killed on the spot while one died in the district hospital while undergoing treatment. The injured include Mukesh, Anuj, Anil and Lavkush.

Chandrika, a resident of Ganeshlal, told the police that on late Sunday night, her son Anil, was travelling in Bolero, along with his in-laws, when a truck driver coming in the opposite direction side hit their vehicle near Mouni Baba Ashram. In the accident, Anil was injured while Kallu, Rambaran and his son, Krishna Kumar Singh and two others were killed.

