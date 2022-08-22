Saharanpur: Six people died after a speeding truck and a Maruti van collided head-on on the Delhi-Yamnotri highway late on Sunday night. The deceased have been identified as Adil (28), son of Furkan, Mashkoor, 32, son of Manzoor, Rukhsar, 31, wife of Mashkoor, Asma, 24, wife of Adil, Rihanna, (40), wife of Salim, and Sultana (38) wife of Furkan.

The incident took place near Gandevad on the Delhi-Yamnotri highway when Adil, a resident of Mirzapur, along with his wife Asma and family members, was returning home after seeing a doctor in Saharanpur. After the collision, the truck driver fled the spot. On receiving information about the incident, police officer Munish Chandra and the Behat Kotwali police reached the spot and sent the injured to the Community Health Centre where after the first aid the doctors referred them to another hospital when their condition deteriorated. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.