New Delhi: As many as six Kashmiri pandits have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020 till date, said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

It was in Budgam, that the only Kashmiri pandit was killed by the terrorist this year. In 2020, one Kashmiri pandit was killed in Anantnag whereas four kashmiri pandits were killed in Srinagar, Kulgaum and Pulwama.

As for the number of Kashmiri pandits who have left the valley this year, Rai said, “As per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has left from the Kashmir Valley during the year 2022.” He further stated that 6514 Kashmiri pandits are still residing in the valley. The statement given by Rai assumes significance following the fact that the Pakistan-based terrorists have been targeting the Kashmir pundits in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rai in a separate reply stated that the Government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation has improved significantly in Jammu and Kashmir. “There has been substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021. Since the repeal of Article 370, 9 Government employees (excluding security forces) including 1 Kashmiri Pandit have lost their lives in terror-related incidents in J&K,” Rai said.

He said that in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmiri Migrants (Special Drive) Recruitment Rules, 2009 notified in 2009, the appointees shall have to work within Kashmir Valley and shall not be eligible for transfer outside the Valley under any circumstances.

However, they have been posted at safer zones in various districts, Tehsil, and Headquarters within the Kashmir Division. Besides, the Government has taken several measures to ensure the safety of minorities in the valley.

“These include a robust security and intelligence grid, day & night area domination, patrolling and proactive operations against terrorists, round the clock checking at Nakas, deployment of security forces at strategic points to thwart any terrorist attack,” Rai said.