Ludhiana: At least six people sustained severe injuries after a ruckus broke out over a trivial argument here in Jagdish Nagar's egg market. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Ludhiana for treatment. While talking to ETV Bharat, a victim said that he had gone to a shop to buy something when he found there was an argument going on between some goons and the shopkeeper over 'cold eggs'.

The goons attacked the shopkeeper with sticks and thrashed even those who tried to intervene. Some suffered head injuries while one child and two women were also injured in the incident. The injured shopkeeper and his family said that the goons, who had come to buy boiled eggs, started abusing him after they claimed that the eggs were cold.

It soon turned into an argument and then they started smashing the eggs and also beat up the onlookers as well as those who tried to stop them. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where around 10 men are seen beating up people.

Police are yet to take cognisance of the matter. Earlier, a video of a woman picking up a fight with a cop in Bathinda had also gone viral on social media. The woman, who was in an inebriated condition, along with some other persons, created a high drama in the middle of the flyover. It was stated that a driver swerved his vehicle in the middle of the road leading to the blockade. The woman, who was travelling in an SUV, got infuriated over the blockade and entered into an argument with the policeman and other persons.

When the policeman was capturing the incident on his mobile phone, she went up to the policeman and heckled him. Later, she left the place, along with the other occupants of the SUV.