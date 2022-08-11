Dhule: In a shocking yet celebratory incident in the Dhule district of Maharashtra, a team of doctors was successful in removing a 6-inches long knife stuck in the eye of a patient. The surgical team at the Bhausaheb Hire Government Hospital went into a dilemma on August 9, when the hospital received a patient complaining of a metal bar stuck in his eye late at night. Having encountered such an unusual case for the first time, none of the doctors was sure if it was completely resolvable.

However, given the immense pain that the patient was in, the doctors decided to take immediate action and initiate treatment with expert insight. The patient was advised to be admitted for surgery immediately, and on the other hand, an urgent meeting was called between all the ophthalmology experts at the hospital. It was around midnight 2:30 that the 40-year-old agonised patient was admitted, though the doctors were not fixed on a concrete plan considering the complexities of the case.

Dr Arun More, who was leading the crucial meeting as he had had an initial look at the patient, got Dr Mukarram Khan onboard as the leading surgeon and gave a green flag to the surgical procedure. Dr Mukarram, after studying the case closely, decided that the patient is also at a high risk of damaging his ears, nose and throat considering the length of the metal strip. He therefore got more surgeons on the team with expertise in the relevant areas.

The whole team was assembled by dawn and the surgery was initiated with everyone's eyes on how it pans out. The entire team of doctors that performed such a critical surgery was shocked to see that the metal strip was infact a 6-inch-long knife dangerously stuck in one of the most sensitive areas of the human body. It was indeed an exceptional achievement for the team to have removed the knife without risking any of the patient's sensory organs and eliminating the chances of any further damage.

Not just the patient's family, but the entire staff at the hospital was highly appreciative of the surgical team for their success in performing such a complex and risky surgery. The patient, Vilan Soma Bhilawe from the Taloda taluka of Nandurbar district, is safe and sound, while there could be some problems that he may encounter as he recovers from the surgery.

The patient and his family had also clarified that given a weak financial condition, they shall not be able to pay for a high-end surgery, to which the doctors had shown support and decided to go ahead with the surgical procedure. This success story is being seen as an example of how doctors at government hospitals are also competent and can get patients out of their most complex and seemingly dangerous problems if offered with cooperation and a bit of trust.