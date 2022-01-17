Mysuru: Six persons who allegedly assaulted and abused Scheduled Caste community members have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The arrested accused have been identified as Murthy, Sachin, Naveen, Mahadevaswamy, Chandan, and Santosh.

Earlier, a group of men, belonging to the Lingayat community, abused and assaulted members of the underprivileged caste (SC) over a petty issue, in Mysuru.

The incident occurred at Arisinakare village in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru. A group of youngsters belonging to the Lingayat community got embroiled in a verbal spat with a few youngsters of the SC community, while eating street snacks, according to police officials.

The group later dispersed but news of the incident reached the family members who went to the locality where the other group resided which resulted in communal tension and minor violence.

Other sources said that though the issue was resolved, youngsters from the dominant caste group raked up the issue again on Friday and assaulted members of the SC group, and subjected them to caste abuse.

The police said a complaint had been filed at Jayapura police station and a case of caste atrocity had been registered. Mysuru SP R Chethan visited the village on Sunday and said that investigation has begun, action will be taken against the accused.

