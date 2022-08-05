Patna: Six people were awarded death sentence by courts in Bihar in the first half of this year while over 450 got imprisonment for life during the same period, according to figures released by the police headquarters. The PHQ release said that between January and June, speedy investigation helped conviction in 1,576 criminal cases lodged across the state and punishments were awarded to 2,507 people.

The highest number of convictions (953) was for minor offences for which jail terms of two years or less were awarded. Prison sentences of 10 years or less were awarded to 853 convicts while 220 got 10 years or more in jail. Life sentences were awarded to 466 convicts.

Also read: Sakinaka rape-murder: Accused gets death sentence, court says leniency will not do

Among those convicted for serious crimes, 442 people were charged with murder and 171 with rape while 243 faced trial under the POCSO Act, 220 under Arms Act and 111 under SC/ST Act. The highest number of 124 people were convicted in Madhepura district, followed by Patna (91) and Buxar (67). (PTI)